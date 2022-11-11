San Marco businesses open dry after Nicole, some roads still closed

Sandbags, plastic and wooden barriers were put up outside of entryways, but workers were able to take them down with a sigh of relief.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's a part of town where flooding is certain and the folks know what to do.

San Marco seems to have lucked out with Tropical Storm Nicole. People opening their businesses Friday morning say they're dry.

A few roads are still shut down as of Friday morning due to flooding in the street, including San Marco Boulevard from Cedar Street to Lasalle Street, Lasalle Street at San Marco Boulevard, Palm Avenue at Cordova Place, and parts of River Road.

On the Riverwalk on the Southbank, the St. Johns River took over the part that goes under the Main Street Bridge.

Multiple business owners and workers on San Marco Boulevard, Hendricks Avenue, and Prudential Drive say they're dry. Sandbags, plastic and wooden barriers were put up outside of entryways, but workers were able to take them down with a sigh of relief.

At Good Dough, Head Barista Chase Perna says they prepared for the worst but hoped for the best. They got the best and stayed dry there on Hendricks Avenue.

On Prudential Drive, the owner of Group 4 Design told First Coast News Thursday she was worried about the wake created by traffic pushing water over her sandbags when the road was flooded. First Coast News checked back at the business Friday morning and workers say they didn't get any water inside.

San Marco Boulevard was also flooded Thursday, but those at Rusted: A Vintage Market say they're dry too. Chuck Head, whose wife is one of the owners of the store, says they lucked out during Ian, but they weren't playing around.

For Ian, the owners loaded up much of the contents of their store onto a U-Haul to avoid any damage. Head says they wanted to be extra careful after Irma brought three feet of water in the store.

"Again, we dodged another bullet this year so we're good," said Head. "We did take care of some precautions. We're just tired though."