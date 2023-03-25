Run, Rich, run! GMJ takes on 40 yard dash

The GMJ crew sprinted 40 yards through the studio for a good cause Saturday morning as part of the #RunRichRun challenge.

Every year NFL Network host Rich Eisen runs a 40 yard dash in a suit and tie to raise money for the St. Jude Children’s Hospital. St Jude Children’s Hospital works with pediatric cancer patients and the families of the patients never receive a bill from St Jude’s.

Eisen began his run at the NFL Combine after the combine participants ran their 40 yard dash as part of the scouting process. In the years that followed he helped raise more than $4 million for St Jude Children’s Hospital after thousands of other people around the country also donated money after running a 40 yard dash through their work, school or neighborhood.