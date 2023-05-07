Riverfront Plaza development set to begin Wednesday in Jacksonville after one-month delay

A new era for downtown Jacksonville's prime waterfront location is set to begin Wednesday after being delayed for one month due to holiday festivities.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two and a half years since the Landing was demolished and one month since construction was supposed to start, development is set to begin on Riverfront Plaza Wednesday in Jacksonville.

Exactly one month ago, First Coast News noticed construction did not start in the morning and asked the city's public affairs office about it. A spokesperson said the then-mayor and mayor-elect's office decided to postpone construction until after Independence Day and other festivities to eliminate any problems with traffic or parking.

The plan is for construction on Hogan Street and Independent Drive to start Thursday. During the last Downtown Investment Authority meeting, the redevelopment coordinator said phase one has an 18-month timeline for completion.

By next winter, the plan is to have a café facing Independent Drive with a playground on top of it. The redevelopment coordinator says this will create a hill her kids will be excited to climb. There will also be more green space. The first phase does not include the large statue spelling "Jax," also known as "Lerp."

Phase two of construction will be the side of the plaza closest to the Main Street Bridge. There's no timeline set for it, according to what was said in the DIA meeting. It's planned to have a more than 40-story residential tower along with restaurants, civic steps, a beer garden and more green space.

First Coast News talked with people who don't live close downtown and asked them if the new development will draw them to the city center.

"Certainly, I would come down there and check that out," said Dave Schmidt who lives in Orange Park. "Anything they can do to improve, get people down there. More restaurants, more museums, anything to get people down there, sure, we would check that out."