Risk of HIV remains high for gay Latin-X men, free resources for help in Jacksonville

The CAN Community Health Clinics in Jacksonville and Daytona offer free testing and a sliding scale for medications.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's not a death sentence, but the risk is high. The CDC says 1 in 4 gay Latin-X men will contract HIV.

Dr. Mohammed Reza is bringing awareness to the resources available in Jacksonville for testing and affordable medicine. Reza is the medical director at the CAN Clinics in Jacksonville and Daytona.

They offer free testing and affordable medicine for HIV patients. He says the stigma of talking about HIV and AIDS is helping perpetuate the spread.

“There’s a stigma in some communities and there’s also a cultural machismo which creates a reluctance to acknowledge the sensitivity and risky behaviors," Reza said.

There's hope and plenty of resources locally.

“It’s not the death sentence that it was in the 80s and 90s," Reza explains. "Nowadays we have very good medication to prevent the progression to AIDS which is a vert severe form where your immune system is a lot weaker.”

ICYMI on #GMJ: The CDC found 1 in 4 Latin-X gay men will contract HIV in their lifetime, but Dr. Mohammed Reza says it is NOT a death sentence. Free testing is available at the clinics he runs in Jacksonville & Daytona.https://t.co/R7IF9AviQX — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) October 15, 2021

Reza says: