First Coast Foodies: Rehoboth Soul Food will fill your stomach and your soul!

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla — Hey Foodies! You know what time it is.

Today we're going to Atlantic Beach to check out a spot that will fill your stomach and your soul. Yup, we're talking about soul food.

New year means new eats, and Rehoboth Soul Food and Catering Restaurant on Mayport Road is one of the newest places in town. They've got all the classic soul food you crave, and invite your family to their table.

"You have your fried chicken," said Owner Lee Livingston. "You have your fried pork chops, we have country fried steak and then we have a lot of soul food sides from collard greens, mac and cheese. We have cabbage and bacon, field peas, cornbread as well. And of course we have some fried fish options."

Did your soul just get hungry? Can that happen?

"Why soul food?"

Livingston said. "I grew up and seeing my grandmother in the kitchen cook, it was an expression of love. A lot of times families, they walk in and out of the house say, 'hey, I love you. I love you.' We actually did it in a way of expressing ourselves through food."

And we all love food.

"Some of our bestsellers here at the restaurant is going to be our fried pork chops," Livingston said. "Of course, we have the country fried steak, which is also very popular."

Rehoboth just opened in December after years of being a catering business.

"Rehoboth is a water well in the Bible," Livingston explained. "I named it Rehoboth because I wanted the Lord to bless me to be honest."

With plenty of event space, the whole family is invited to pull up a chair for some soul food.

"We want people come in and feel like a family when they sit down to eat and just enjoy those great conversations around the table," said Livingston.

Find Rehoboth on 2294 Mayport Road and see their menu here.