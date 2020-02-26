The Ribault High School gym was full of possibilities Wednesday morning.

Not only was it career fair day, but both Ribault and Raines high schools were presented with $10,000 checks to go toward scholarships, testing vouchers, and student incentives.

The money came from proceeds raised at last year's GALA for the 50th Raines-Ribault game. Donors like The Jaguars Foundation, The Jacksonville Transportation Authority, The Community Foundation, Florida Blue, Baptist Health, Elite Parking of America, The PLAYERS and Cleve Warren are working together to invest in Northwest Jacksonville Schools.

First Coast News spoke with students from Ribault about what this money means for them and their peers.

"There are kids that want to try hard but don’t have the resources to, so this is gives us a better opportunity," said Ribault senior Anthony Brown.

"Advanced schools don’t really look at Ribault," said Ribault junior Jeremiah Bell. "It gives us more hope that we can do better and get looked at by better schools."

Ribault's principal Gregory D. Bostic tells us $5000 will go to five scholarships, and the rest will be designated for needs that contribute towards student success.