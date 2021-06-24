Public database tracks adverse events after getting COVID vaccine

Anyone can report their adverse event to the database and if a pattern appears, the CDC and FDA may investigate.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — More than half of Floridians are vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Mayo Clinic’s vaccine tracker.

We know of the common side effects of the vaccine, but scientists are tracking rare events that could be side effects.

They use a system called VAERS: Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

This system is used for every vaccine in the U.S. and what’s on this list is not an official confirmed side effect, but an adverse event. People report something unpleasant that happened post-vaccine that they think could be connected.

“I felt kind of tired," said Soleil Von Hausch. "I took like a very long nap and then my arm was sore.”

Many of you can relate to how Soleil Von Hausch felt after her vaccine, but these are common side effects.

“Headache, fatigue, sore arm, those sorts of things are well established from the clinical trial data," said UF Health Pharmacist Dr. Stephanie Shore. She says now that millions of people are vaccinated – versus thousands in clinical trials – we are getting a better understanding of rare adverse events.

“The point of VAERS is to build on to what we already know," Shore said.

Anyone can report and the information is public. Anyone can also search through VAERS by state and vaccine to see what and how many reports have come in for adverse events.

The reports range from seven reports in Florida for acne to 229 reports of anxiety as well as others more serious.

This is VAERS - Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. It's how the @CDCgov & @US_FDA monitor vaccines in the US and it's because of YOUR input. #VaccineTeam



If you experience something post-vaccine that is of concern, report it here: https://t.co/qCGcMiic8K pic.twitter.com/YtcJ1VJ6f6 — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) June 24, 2021

This is data to be explored and see if there is any correlation to the vaccines. They are not confirmed side effects.

Dr. Shore says the FDA and CDC will investigate reports when a pattern appears. We saw that when the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was paused briefly as they investigated after six cases of a rare and severe blood clot.

Shore says there are some pros and cons of the system, but it’s an important part of monitoring vaccines.

“The number one strength and limitation of VAERS is there is no requirements at all for what gets reported," she said. “It’s key thing is to be able to identify adverse events that are either rare – so they don’t show up until you administer the vaccine in millions and millions of people or events that are new so they weren’t originally seen in the clinical trials.”

She says if you get vaccinated and then have a medical event that you think could be related to the vaccine, you should report it.

Go to https://vaers.hhs.gov/ click on report adverse event. You can fill out a form on the website or download a file to complete it and then submit it online.