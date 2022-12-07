Property managers say big bills from Jacksonville code enforcement feel like a "scam"

Two Jacksonville men claim code enforcement officers are unreachable, sometimes until after they get a bill for hundreds of dollars.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — High code enforcement bills are leading some Jacksonville residents to question the communication between code enforcement officers and those getting the violations.

Rick Wilder got a bill for over $700 after the city's code enforcement department mowed his 80 x 100-foot property in east Jacksonville.

"This city inspector didn't give me the chance, didn't return my calls," Wilder said.

After being flagged by code enforcement for the length of his grass, during this time Wilder saying he mowed it and couldn't get ahold of the code enforcement officer, someone from code enforcement did the grass cutting themselves. Then Wilder got the bill.

"For $732.33," he said. "I don't have the money to spend, give these people especially after something I've already done."

He's not the only one getting big bills from this city department.

"For one contractor visit for literally something that should cost $50 or $100 maximum, it'll be $1,200 to cut the grass," said a property manager who works on the north side and wants to be anonymous.

He too says code enforcement officers are unreachable, leading in one case to him paying thousands when a trailer used for water got towed.

"I didn't want to have any issues," the man said. "And I wanted to explain to him the situation that that we didn't have water at that property and so we had to have this trailer. And then he could explain to me all those things. But by the time, we're talking like two to three months of him no contact, me calling, him leaving flags on the door but me missing him. I can't get ahold of him, can't get a hold of him. "

A city spokesperson tells First Coast News a property will be re-inspected 18 days after it's found to be in violation and the property owner is notified. City code states nuisance vegetation over 15 inches over the majority of an area is a violation.

In response to accusations of code enforcement officers being unreachable, the city sent First Coast News a phone number to reach code enforcement as well as information on the city website on what to do if cited. They say the municipal code compliance division has 28 officers available for 360,000 housing units, which does not include commercial properties.

Under 'What If I am Cited?' on the city website, it reads: "If you need further clarification of any alleged violation, don't wait. Call the Code Compliance Officer as soon as possible."

"It's really felt like a scam," the property manager said. "It felt like a city-operated scam."

Wilder says he's going to try to fight the $732 bill. Next door to his property is a dilapidated house with weeds taller than Wilder.

A city spokesperson tells First Coast News there are several active enforcement cases on that property. They say a citizen can speak to code enforcement by calling (904) 255-7000.