Prime Osborn closed for vaccinations until Monday, not taking walk-ins

No vaccinations are happening at the Prime Osborn Convention Center Thursday or Friday in Jacksonville, but that didn't stop people from showing up.

Some of them were city employees who said they were told to be there and others were senior citizens trying their luck at getting a shot.

There were about a dozen people lined up outside the door at 8 a.m. They say there has not been one clear message about when they can get the vaccine. With the phone line to book appointments overloaded, they feel desperate.

Duval County Health Department Spokeswoman Samantha Epstein says they are not taking walk-ins. You must book an appointment by calling 904-253-1140 when the phone lines open Monday at 8 a.m.

Many people could not get through to the health department on the phone line. Interim Health Officer for Duval County Heather Huffman said Wednesday they are working to try to expand the phone line capacity.

A 74-year old woman is one of the people confused about what to do and came to Prime Osborn Thursday to see if she could get a vaccine.

"I thought I would just come check it out because it says we couldn't make appointments today, but it didn't say we couldn't come today," she said. "I'm here to see if I can get a vaccine. I want one really, really bad because I haven't been out of the house. I just haven't been out of the house in a long time. So I just am gonna see if they turn me away or not. If they do it's a dry run."

It turned out to be a 'dry run.' There are no vaccinations there Thursday or Friday.

Epstein says she does not know when the phone line to book appointments will be fixed and does not know when the online portal to book appointments will be up and running.

Epstein says there are appointments booked for Monday, but she does not know how far in the future they are booked.

The only option now is to keep calling.

Several more people have shown up to see if they could get their vaccines. No vaccinations at Prime Osborn today, accord. Duval @HealthyFla. The DOH spokesperson says there are appts scheduled for Monday, but she doesn’t know how far in the future they’re booked. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/awHygfayOW — Renata Di Gregorio (@RenataFCNews) December 31, 2020