Poppell Farms gains national attention with the help of Stetson Bennett

The farm's 10-acre maze of Stetson Bennett was featured on ESPN.

ODUM, Ga. — Every year, Poppell Farms goes all out when it comes to the design of their 10-acre fall maze.

“Every year we look for something that is relevant, either locally, statewide or nationally," Tanya Poppell said.

Thanks to a National Championship win, the idea came easy this year.

“Last year after the national championship when Georgia won we were like oh my goodness this would be really great," Poppell said “So we really wanted to focus on Stetson Bennett because we’re just so proud of him. He's actually from Blackshear which is about 30 miles from here.”

In addition to the new maze design, you'll find fan favorites on the farm like the jumping pillows, pumpkin patch, and a few new additions.

“This year we added, what we call 'pappy’s pirate ship', it’s a big playground structure back there and we have the corn crib and it's filled with shelled corn," Poppell said.

So whether you're there for the goats, hayrides, or candy the Poppells are happy to have you!