Ponte Vedra teens close learning gap for refugee students with global organization

PONTE VEDRA, Fla — Closing the learning gap for refugee children is the goal of an organization run by teenagers in Ponte Vedra.

The high school students are now helping young people around the world and want to inspire you to take action. The organization Jax Thrive is a nonprofit for peer-led mentoring and tutoring to help the world's youngest refugees reach their full potentials in education.

Dana Aljubouri is a Jacksonville high school freshman whose parents emigrated to Jacksonville as refugees.

"I'm originally from Iraq," Aljubouri said. "We moved to America when I was one years old."

Aljubouri is taking advantage of the tutoring through Jax Thrive. She's an avid reader but needed help with math.

"Since COVID, it was really hard with my homework and when I met with the Jax Thrive, they supported and mentored me with the work and it really helped," she said.

Jax Thrive is run by Hope Freedman and Alexis Magnano, two seniors at Ponte Vedra High School. They say their siblings started the organization in 2017 and since then it's expanded across the country and world, now helping more than 250 refugee students.

"Most of them come not speaking any English at all," said Freedman.

"I worked with one girl when she first arrived, her name was Dar Salam," Magnano said. "She actually is at FSCJ this year so that was really great to be able to see her come from not being able to speak any English to even going to college to be able to achieve her dreams."

A study by American Public Media published in 2020 reports Jacksonville is in the top 100 cities for refugee resettlement. Eight hundred immigrants resettled in Duval County in the 2021 fiscal year, according to the latest information from the Florida Department of Children and Families, and more than 30,000 refugees arrived or became eligible for refugee services in Florida during that time.

"A lot of times, we don't really realize that Jacksonville is like a refugee hub," said Freedman. "Close the learning gap between the refugee students that are arriving and the students at Ponte Vedra, that's a big impact that our volunteers can make."

They say without community support they won't be able to continue doing their work. On March 26 they're planning a fundraising event at Atlantic Beach BBQ.

Follow the organization for more information about the upcoming event and learn more about Jax Thrive here.