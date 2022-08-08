Ponte Vedra High School student crowned Miss Florida's Outstanding Teen

Aashna Shah will compete for Miss America's Outstanding Teen in Dallas Texas this week.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Aashna Shah and her family are heading to Texas this week for the Miss America's Outstanding Teen pageant.

The 16-year-old Ponte Vedra High School student was recently crowned the first ever Indian American Miss Florida's Outstanding Teen.

Since 7th grade, Shah has been hard at work, putting others first through her organization Kindness in a Diverse Society.

“I want to help the whole child. A child who struggles with food, water, and clothing and who struggles with learning disabilities and getting the equal education system that they deserve," Shah said.

Shah, diagnosed with Dyslexia and ADHD in 8th grade has used her learning disabilities to be a voice for others.

"I felt like if I was able to speak about these topics I was enabling so many other children to speak about it as well," Shah said.

Shah says she's hoping to accomplish a lot more.

“I wanted to be able to speak on topics and be heard by the entire state and now as Miss Outstanding Florida teen I’m taking a hold of that and I’m talking about things I’m so passionate about," Shah said. "I want to pass a bill on getting a budget put aside for under privilege children and kids in low-income areas who have learning disabilities and don’t get the correct accommodations.”

Miss America's Outstanding Teen prelims start Wednesday, August 10th. You can stream the competition live by clicking here.