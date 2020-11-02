Hungry? Pollo Tropical is honoring all active duty and military veterans with a free quarter chicken platter every second Tuesday of the month at all its Florida restaurants.

All active duty and military veterans with valid identification can receive a complimentary Pollo Tropical quarter chicken platter with two sides each Military Appreciation Day. No coupon or coupon code is required, the company said in a news release.

The offer is valid all day, dine-in or drive-thru at all Florida Pollo Tropical locations.

Pollo Tropical is known for its citrus-marinated chicken and another Caribbean fast-casual cuisine.