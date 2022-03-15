Jacksonville police search for 11-year-old boy missing in Moncrief

Nohlan Surrency was reported missing by family members after leaving his home near Moncrief Road and West 26th Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A search is underway in the Moncrief area of Jacksonville for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Nohlan is 11 years old, and 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black, a black shirt, shorts and shoes.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, he was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon in the 4200 block of Moncrief Road. That is near Mitchell Street and 32nd Street.

On Tuesday morning, police have been searching with a helicopter. Clanzel T. Brown Community Center served as a meeting point for officers.

Police need your help finding Nohlan. If you know anything, call JSO at 904-630-0500 and share Nohlan's picture online.