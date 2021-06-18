Police: K9 takes down man after armed robbery at Mandarin Publix

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office received a call for an armed robbery at a Publix in Mandarin around 9:40 Thursday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a K-9 unit took down an alleged armed robber Thursday night in Mandarin.

Police say they got a call for a robbery in progress at Mandarin Publix off Old St. Augustine Road around 9:40 p.m. while customers were shopping.

Police say he was armed with a handgun displaying it in the store.

Officers got a description and spotted the person off Old St. Augustine Road. JSO says the man began to run. That's when the K-9 unit chased after him, says police. JSO says the suspect fired a shot at the officer and the dog.

Police say he missed and the K-9 took the suspect down. Police also say the man threw his gun to the side.

The officer and K-9 were uninjured and there were no reports of injuries inside the store.

The man, who police have not publicly identified, was treated on scene by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Our crews caught video of his arrest and could see blood on his face.

First Coast News is blurring the video of the suspect until police publicly identify him. Police have not released what charges the man is facing yet.

Crime scene tape was put around where the man was arrested, which happened to be near a senior living facility. JSO says that facility was not involved in the incident.