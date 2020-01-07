'Justice on Trial,' film produced by Jacksonville pastor, to be released online July 4

Jacksonville pastor and executive producer, Bishop Rudolph McKissick, Jr. says the movie will bring more awareness to the nation's recent outcry for change.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As many celebrate the nation's independence on July 4, some plan to watch Justice on Trial, a movie that is sure to bring Black history to life.

Written, directed and produced by Dr. Chad Lawson Cooper, Justice On Trial takes viewers inside a courtroom as civil rights attorneys sue the U.S. Department of Justice for reparations for African Americans.

Time-traveler witnesses Emmett Till, Harriet Tubman and Medgar Ever take the stand and testify before a mixed-cultural jury.

The movie stars Dr. Chad Lawson Cooper, Alicia Robinson Cooper, Dorien Wilson, David Arquilla and also features actor Todd Bridges, who portrays Attorney Black.

Jacksonville pastor and executive producer, Bishop Rudolph McKissick Jr. says the movie will bring more awareness to the recent outcry for change.

"It's important for generations of today to really understand how we got to where we are, the struggle that was gone through for progress, so that this generation can continue to fight for further progress," McKissick said.