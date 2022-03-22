Piggy Placement Program: JSO finds them, EPIC Outreach takes care of them & you can adopt them

Their snouts and grunts set them apart, but EPIC Outreach says pigs can be a man's best friend, too.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — They're in need of a new home. You’ve seen the postings online. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office sometimes finds pigs and tries to search for their owners.

Other times pigs are confiscated due to neglect. Where do they go next?

They often are brought to EPIC Outreach farm in Jacksonville, but they can’t stay there forever.

“They’re super fun and they are very lovable," founder Jessie Miller said. "They like their belly rubbed. They roll over. They like their ears scratched. They’ll just hang out with you. They’re just like a dog. They only look like a pig.”

“They’re trainable, teachable (and) you can house break them if you want them to be in your house," Miller said.

Pigs can also learn their name.

“This is Leo!" Miller introduced us to the over-100-pound pot belly pig up for adoption.

EPIC Outreach is their temporary haven to regroup after being confiscated by police. Miller works with JSO to rehome them through her Piggy Placement Program.

Thanks for all the love for Leo! Here’s a little bit about him:

🐽He’s a 100+ lb pot belly pig

🐽He’s currently at EPIC Outreach farm

🐽He’s up for adoption!!!



Watch #GMJ tomorrow for more! https://t.co/jMHxcT1OrY pic.twitter.com/3cU8cB3cmO — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) March 21, 2022

They all have different stories. There’s Lance, who was recently adopted.

“I think these guys were confiscated because they weren’t being kept properly," Miller explained.

She said Raisin, a piglet, was attacked by a dog. You can still see his scars.

Lucy was found abandoned in an apartment. She's still scared and shy.

“They deserve to have a second chance," Miller said.

"Sadly people get, just like dogs and cats, people (think) puppies and kittens and baby pigs are cute. Pot belly type pigs are bred for being pets, and so people get them as babies, and then they grow up to be as big as Leo," Miller said. "People don’t want them anymore.”

Miller has helped six pigs find a new home. Now it’s your turn to help these little piggies go "wee, wee, wee," all the way to a new home.

If you want to adopt, call or email EPIC Outreach. Their contact information can be found here.

If you are intrigued about pig adoption, here are a few facts about having a pet pig:

They can live indoors or outdoors.

You don’t need a lot of land.

Check with your county government to see if you can have a pet pig at your residence legally.

They act a lot like dogs: They can be trained, learn their names and want to be pet!