Photo from outside Wolfson Children's Hospital to be in national exhibit

Children's Hospital Association chose photos from children's hospitals across the nation to be a part of their "Stronger Together" exhibit.

Children's Hospital Association is remembering some of the most heartwrenching moments of the pandemic in their national photo exhibit.

They usually choose between submissions from professional photographers, but this year the organization had hospitals send in submissions.

Wolfson Children's Hospital's submission was chosen to be a part of the national exhibit. The photo captures a moment happening outside the hospital, but it showed what families would do to be there for each other despite COVID-19 restrictions.

This is the story behind this photo from April 2020.

When the pandemic began about a year ago, hospitals began limiting or preventing visitors altogether.

That's around the same time when 4-year-old Lucy was going through tests at Wolfson Children’s and would eventually be diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma in April 2020. Her mom was the only person allowed inside the hospital with her.

“During that time it was really hard," said Jess Donmoyer, Lucy's mom. "It was hard because I couldn’t share my… I had to be strong for Lucy.”

Lucy's hospital room looked out over the hospital parking garage. They only had each other inside the four walls, but Lucy’s grandfather – Jess’s dad – was determined to be their emotional support.

“He raised me by himself so we have a really close relationship and I think it just burned him that he couldn’t be there with me," Donmoyer explained.

Donmoyer made a heart out of construction paper so her dad could find them. His dad drove from Tallahassee late at night and went to the parking garage.

He went there to say hello, but it wasn’t enough. He built a matching heart so Lucy could see that they weren’t alone.

Lucy is now 5. She's gone through chemo and surgeries. She had a bone marrow transplant recently & will have another in April. If you want to help this beautiful family out, visit their website for more: https://t.co/v8vTHnlwvX pic.twitter.com/Bb3Ghge1Hl — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) March 18, 2021

“It was just this very – what’s the right word – sentimental moment where I see him and he sees me and I know he’s there," Donmoyer said. "When Lucy woke up the next morning, she said G-daddy is out there.”

Friends and family would gather there to say hello. The "Hi Lucy" sign you see in the photo was brought by family friends after the heart was made.

Donmoyer says Lucy was in that room for 10 days, and in those days she received the official diagnosis that has since altered her entire family’s life.

Lucy has been through chemotherapy and surgeries. She recently had a bone marrow transplant and will have another on April 13.

“She’s a trooper," Donmoyer said. "So on top of everything, she handles it beautifully and so gracefully and is happy. Yeah, not every moment is perfect. Not every moment is smiles, but at the end of the day she is still Lucy.”

You can help the family by donating to their Go Fund Me page. You can also help the family out by purchasing gift cards for food delivery for the family.