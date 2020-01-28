The PGA Tour just announced it has hit a record $3 billion in donations. Its mantra is that every dollar has a name and every name has a story.

One of those stories is with Jason Day (JD) the service dog, named after Jason Day the 2016 Player's Championship winner. His owner is Adam Fuller.

Fuller is an Army veteran who struggled with being in the public when he returned from the service. He soon found the K9s for Warriors and was paired with JD.

"JD's been just an absolute Godsend," Fuller said. "For me, I didn't really like going out in crowds or around a whole lot of people, I didn't enjoy doing public speaking and JD really helps with that sense of security, that calm."

This success story is one of hundreds. Veterans who left a piece of themselves overseas serving our country get to have the life brought back to them thanks to the K9s for Warriors dogs.

It turns out, all of the success the organization has had may not have been possible without the PGA tour.

Tim Crosby with the organization says the PGA Tour was one of K9s for Warriors' earliest benefactors and if it weren't for them, their name may have never gotten on the map.

"I think candidly, I'm not sure we'd be here," Crosby said. "That early support is what helped us to even get off the ground. It was the reach the PGA Tour had that gave us early credibility that enabled us to move from a house to this state of the art facility."

K9s for Warriors is just one of many organizations that have gotten a piece of the PGA Tour's $3 billion, but it is worth noting that K9s for Warriors is now the country's largest provider of service dogs for disabled American veterans.