More people in Duval starting backyard chicken coops amid high egg prices, farmer says

As people scramble to avoid high egg prices, a Duval County chicken farmer says more people are coming to his farm looking to start raising chickens.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — People are scrambling to avoid high egg prices and more are apparently opting to raise chickens in their backyards.

A Duval County chicken farmer says the number of people coming to his farm looking to start raising chickens has increased at least 20 percent in the last month.

"Here at Charley's Chicks, we raise approximately 3000 birds a month," said Charlie Harrold, owner of Charley's Chicks in Duval County. "In order to keep up with our egg demand, we've had to commandeer four of our houses to acclimate new birds for egg laying just so we can keep up."

The average price for a dozen large white eggs was $4.25 in December, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's more than twice as much as the year before.

Harrold says getting started with a five to six-bird flock may cost $300 to $400.

"One hen, on average, should lay four to five eggs a week," he said. "So five birds in your backyard could yield you 20 to 25 eggs on a weekly basis."

In Jacksonville, you have to get a permit and be in a certain zoning district to have a backyard chicken coop, according to the city code. Up to five chickens are allowed in each residential lot.