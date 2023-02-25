Over 100 people 'escaped jail' for Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Jailbreak Run

All proceeds go to Nassau County Sheriff’s Office charities, including the Shops with Cops Program.

YULEE, Fla. — Over 100 runners had the chance to test their luck and see if they had what it takes to break out of jail during the 2nd annual “Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Jailbreak Run”.

“Showing them that it’s fun to be active. I went on a journey, lost a lot of weight and showing my kids it’s never too late in life to come out and have fun and just be yourself be expressive and just have a good time", Chris Taylor who also ran last year, said.

The "Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Jailbreak Run” is back for its second year. The 5k course takes runners over 9 obstacles including a tire run, a log jump, balance beams and more.

“I really wanted to do the obstacles, I thought they’d be really fun," Addisyn Wagner, a runner, said.

“Come have fun support the community, cause all the proceeds go back to the Nassau County Sheriff as well," Taylor said.

Over 100 people signed up for the event.

