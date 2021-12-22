Arlington salon owner becomes full-time missionary

Pampered and polished spa will close at the end of this month.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s an end of an era for Pampered and Polish Spa, a business that opened in Arlington 17 years ago.

“I wanted a career that I could manage being a mom and working and I decided to go to cosmetology school,” Owner Serena Tail said, “I opened my own business and we started with only three people working with us.”

A full staff and two locations later, Tail is making the difficult decision to close up shop.

“It’s bittersweet because I love my clients and my industry, it’s not something I’m leaving because I’m disgruntled with it,” Tail said “I’ve continued to use this platform as a way to be able to help people not only feel good on the outside but also in their spirit on the inside.”

Tail says instead she's following a new journey.

“About five years ago my husband and I felt like God was calling us to do something different and that was to become full-time missionaries,” Tail said.

She and her husband will head to Central America come spring for the next four years.

“It’ll be our opportunity through storytelling to teach them who Jesus Christ is,” Tails said.

Her last day at the salon was Wednesday with the official closure at the end of this month. The salon property has sold but Tails is still looking for someone to purchase the spa business by Jan. 3.