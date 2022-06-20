Overflowing applications for down payment assistance, Northside Coalition asks for more funding

The program to help people with down payments on a home has received dozens of applications within the first few days it opened up.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — For many, homeownership can seem unattainable especially in this economy. Two local organizations are teaming up to teach people how to be homeowners and help them with their down payment.

Northside Coalition President Ben Frazier says they’ve received more applications than they can fund.

The program was announced on June 15 and the need is evident. Frazier says 30-40 applications have come in, which is more than they can help.

The program works with LISC Jacksonville to revitalize these zip codes 32208 and 32209, both located on the northside. Frazier is now asking for private and public funding to be able to help as many people as possible.

"I grew up in one of those legacy neighborhoods," said Dr. Irvin Cohen with LISC Jacksonville. "It wasn't that my parents had tremendous wealth, but they knew that in order for me to be the person they thought I wanted to be or the person they wanted me to be, I had to be able to see it.”

Cohen is the Executive Director of LISC Jacksonville, which stands for Local Initiatives Support Corporation. They had a program in place already similar to what the two created together.

This program is a six month course on finances and home ownership before one can receive the down payment gift.

Frazier says they currently have $100,000 in funding, which will help maximum 20 people.

“There are historically people who have been denied an opportunity to enjoy the American dream," Frazier explained. “It’s about an opportunity to disrupt poverty by increasing home ownership.”

Cohen says they want to transform the northside neighborhoods into what it was when he was a kid.

"That's how we address, in my opinion, the issues of crime in many of our communities, the issues of despair in many of our communities," Cohen said. "By bringing back traditional high-capacity people to these neighborhoods, so that young people can truly truly truly get a sense of what they have the capacity to be."

The program will be giving out $5,000 to $8,000 to go towards a down payment on a home. First responders will receive the higher amount.