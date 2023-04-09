'Our city is about love' | Organizers say this 904 Day is about healing following Dollar General shooting

It doesn't feel like a time to celebrate Jacksonville, but the organizers of 904 Day say the day is important to remind people of the good happening in the city.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday is all about Jacksonville and the surrounding area. It's Sept. 4, which makes it 904 Day.

You can find special deals at local businesses and are encouraged to explore the First Coast with your families. However, this 904 Day comes just over a week after the racist shooting at Dollar General. It doesn't feel like a time to celebrate Jacksonville, but the organizers of this year's 904 Day say the day is important to remind people of the good happening in the city even in the face of evil.

Since 904 Day started several years ago, its goal has been to celebrate the Jacksonville area's local businesses, projects and people. But this year, people are reeling from violence less than 10 days ago when a man killed AJ Laguerre Jr., Angela Carr and Jerrald Gallion inside the Kings Road Dollar General because they were Black, the sheriff says.

Jacksonville has experienced public displays of antisemitism multiple times in the past year and the anniversary of Ax Handle Saturday is fresh on people's minds. One of the people behind 904 Day, Laura Phillips Edgecombe with Build Up Downtown, says 904 Day does not mean acting like none of this has happened.

"For us for 904 Day, it's how do we celebrate the good?" she said. "We're a strong community and we'll move forward and lift each other up and I just keep going back to we have to lift each other up, we have to be there for one another. And what better day to band together and continue to build a strong community, one of love and not hatred?"

Phillips Edgecomb says Jacksonville's diversity makes the city stronger. You're urged to use #904Day" on social media to share what you love about Jacksonville.