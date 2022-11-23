Good news and bad news on one of the busiest travel days of the year

According to AAA, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. will be the busiest for travel Wednesday.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — Wednesday is one of the busiest travel days of the year as folks close the work laptops and hit the road for the day of the turkey.

There's some good news and some bad news. The bad news is if you're reading this after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, you've missed the "less busy" travel time, according to AAA. They say 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. will be the busiest.

The good news is gas prices are down. Gas is $2.95 in some places in Duval County, though the average is higher than that. Find those cheaper gas spots here.

Almost 90 percent of people traveling for Thanksgiving are driving, AAA states. They say that puts more than 200,000 more drivers on the road than last year, nearly three million Floridians hitting the road in all.

That can also mean more breakdowns. AAA predicts more than 400,000 drivers will need roadside assistance because of a dead batteries, flat tires, or people locking themselves out of their vehicles.

Georgia is expected to be the busiest travel-wise than it's been in almost two decades, but nationwide it's not quite as busy as it was before the pandemic.

Millions of people will also be flying. and 300,000 more people are expected to fly this year compared to last year, again, according to AAA. The main travel advice from experts is to expect delays and lines.

If you're flying out of Jacksonville, they recommend getting to your terminal two hours ahead of time. Find tips for parking here.

Happy Thanksgiving!

