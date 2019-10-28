A 51-year-old man is dead and multiple others are seriously injured after a head-on crash in Clay County on Sunday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Shawn Mcleod of Middleburg was driving a Nissan XTerra westbound on SR-16 around 9:50 p.m. when he swerved into the eastbound lane. His car struck a van carrying six people.

Mcleod died of his injuries, according to troopers. The seven people inside the van were taken to nearby hospitals with serious injuries.

The passengers in the van ranged in age from 21 to 45 years old. None of them were from Jacksonville.