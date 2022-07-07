Oh Snap! Fishing hosting annual tournament July 8-9

Registration is open until 6 p.m. on Thursday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thursday at 6 p.m. is the deadline to sign up for a local non-profit, Oh Snap! Fishing’s, annual red snapper fishing tournament.

Those wanting to compete Friday and Saturday will need to attend the mandatory captain meeting Thursday from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. at Mavi Waterfront Bar and Grill.

“The captain or a member of the captain's boat needs to come to get the boat number because you’re going to need that at weigh-in to hold the number up with your fish. We go over the rules at the captain's meeting it’s a fun event. It’s just a great celebration before the tournament kicks off,” Tournament Director David Berg said.

Berg says the $300 admission fee gets the whole family involved.

“That gets you into the tournament it allows you to enter a lady angler and a jr angler at no additional charge for them so bring the whole family,” Berg said.

While you’re having fun berg says you’ll also be raising money for Dreams Come True and the Jacksonville School or Autism.

“Those are two charities that we are trying to raise as much money from this tournament and give the proceeds back to those two organizations.”

The grand prize is $5,000. Last year's winner was 25 lbs!