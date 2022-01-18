Number of guns seized by airport security on track to break record

On average, at least one gun has been seized every week during the first half of this year at Jacksonville International Airport.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The number of people getting their guns seized by airport security is on track to break a record.

As more people travel this summer, more firearms are being found. For the first half of this year across the country, Transportation Security Administration agents seized 17 guns a day. That's more than 3,000 firearms, which is on track to break the country's record of nearly 6,000 firearms in 2021.

At Jacksonville International Airport, 34 firearms were seized during the first half of this year, according to First Coast News's partners at the Florida Times-Union. On average, that's at least one gun seized every week at JIA.

This number is only expected to go up during the holidays and is on track to break 2019's record when 50 firearms were confiscated at JIA.

Replica guns are also not allowed on board. In Jacksonville this year, realistic BB guns as well as a toy handgun were reportedly confiscated.

If you're caught with a gun, you'll be interviewed by TSA and police. You could get a fine of up to $13,900, which is not including possible criminal charges.