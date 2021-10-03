Some non-eligible people are getting vaccinated to cut down on COVID vaccine waste

One thing state sites and pharmacies agree on is they do not want to waste any vaccines.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You want the vaccine, but you aren’t eligible yet in your state.

Some people are finding success in getting the vaccine through a process often referred to as waste management or waste protocol.

This means going to vaccination sites at the end of the day and getting a vaccine that otherwise wouldn’t have an arm to go in. Some sites even seem to have waste waitlists to be called on if someone doesn't show up to their appointment and the vaccine needs to go to someone that day.

The process is different at every location, pharmacy or state site.

At Regency Mall, the state vaccination site in Jacksonville, some days you’ll see a line of non-eligible people waiting during the last hour of operation hoping for these "extras". Sometimes we are told it works, other times not.

The goal is to not waste a vaccine. Depending on the vaccine, it must be used within a certain period of time. Once thawed out it cannot be returned to the ultra-cold storage, according to the FDA.

This is true for both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

The press secretary for Florida's Emergency Management said the state sites have never thrown out vaccines at any state-supported site; if for whatever reason there are leftover doses, which she said is unlikely, then they will be reallocated to other state resources.

Both Publix and Walmart have protocols in place in order not to waste a vaccine.

According to company policy, a Publix spokesperson says “Publix’s goal is to administer 100 percent of the vaccines. We have a process in place to immunize our associates if there are any remaining doses at the end of the night.”

When First Coast News went to one Publix location, the staff said they have a waste waitlist but it was currently full.

A Walmart spokesperson says in part “Eligibility and Waste Avoidance Protocols have been developed in collaboration with state health departments with the shared goal of never letting a dose go to waste…. In the event additional doses from an opened vial are available and there are no scheduled appointments, we turn to individuals, including our associates, who fall within that priority to administer the remaining doses.”

When First Coast News called a local Walmart location, the pharmacy staff asked for a name, date of birth and phone number and no other questions were asked. It seems that simple to be put on a mysterious waste waitlist.

We also reached out to Winn-Dixie, but we did not get a response before this story aired.

How long are these mystery waitlists?

We are not sure.

Social media posts show it might be about luck and timing. Some people say they happen to be at a pharmacy at the end of the day and simply asked if there were any extras.