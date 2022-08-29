Nominate a Duval teacher to get $1,000 for their classroom

Gator Bowl Charities is helping 15 teachers in Duval County during college football season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Teacher shortages, COVID-19, school shutdowns, and new standardized tests are just a few of the hurdles local teachers have faced over the past few years.

Teachers are constantly having to overcome and learn new things. They deserve a surprise in the shape of $1,000.

Taxslayer Gator Bowl Charities is delivering that to 15 Duval teachers. You can nominate yourself or another teacher here at this link.

This is the second year of their Most Valuable Teacher giveaway.

The first stop was Dupont Middle. It was all smiles before school when Coach Jeff Warwick's name was called.

“This is my classroom," Warwick welcomed us to the gym! "This is the Dupont Gym. We call it the palace!"

"Sometimes you walk in the door and it might look like utter chaos, but there is a method to the madness," Warwick said.

I got to know Coach Warwick before the kids arrived. He's been gym coach at Dupont for 15 years. He’s been teaching in Duval for double that.

“I enjoy trying to help young people succeed and at least have a better position going forward in life," Warwick said.

That’s the beauty of PE class. Coaches get the time to make those connections with students who may not thrive in the classroom. Warwick is proud of his student’s legacies.

He created a Wall of Fame display of college and pro athletes that once went to Dupont Middle.

His surprise check will help him continue the good work.

“Teachers don’t have a budget," said Katie Cox, Vice President of Marketing and Charities for Gator Bowl. "Schools don’t have a budget to do things, like Coach Warwick said, to introduce new programs or provide supplies or even just how the classroom looks and feels. That thousand dollars goes a very very long way.”

Each week, Taxslayer Gator Bowl will draw a name at random. This will go through the entirety of college football season.