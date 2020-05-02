Many people can confirm that it can be so much easier to put on weight than it is to get it off. Add being a busy mom with barely enough time as it is, and taking some gym time might be on the back burner of priorities.

After losing 57 pounds, Jacksonville mother, Courtney Horton is on a mission to show people it is possible.

To understand the beauty behind Horton’s transformation, you have to go back to the beginning of 2018.

Back then, she wasn't the running machine that she is today, but a woman in a place of transition.

"I was a diabetic, and I was undergoing a divorce at the time, so I kind of wanted to get in shape because I want to be here long term for my children," Horton said.

The question was, could she even afford it?

"At the time, I was transitioning financially being a divorced mom of four," she said.

So imagine her relief when she walked into the Y in Riverside.

“When you walk in, it says 'financial assistance available'," Horton said.

With that problem solved, she then had to figure out how to fit in time for herself around the lives of her four busy kids.

“I couldn’t really plan for an entire month because of their activities," Horton said. "So I planned week by week, and I would just chart out when I could go early in the morning or when I could go in the afternoon and when I could bring the kids.”

The Y’s youth options meant, she didn’t have to figure out childcare.

“[They have] their kid zone, my children can work out with me," Horton said. "It became a family activity.”

Two years later, she’s down 57 pounds.

“I still have more to go, but I'm not giving up," she said. "It’s a journey.”

A journey she wants to inspire other moms to jump into.

"Sometimes when I'm posting on Instagram, it's hashtag 'No Excuse Moms'," Horton said. "Like girl, you can do it. You just have to find that and want to do it for yourself, and not give yourself any excuses."

Horton said some days sticking with it was just a matter of waking up, throwing workout clothes on and hurling yourself out the door. The good news is, she says it gets easier over time.