JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If the extra sunlight in the evening, or The Players being in town has you itching to play golf, you aren't alone.

Tee sheets at golf courses all over the First Coast are typically pretty full this time of year. So if you aren't able to get a tee time, or your game isn't big course ready, Top Golf has a new solution to get your golf fix.

Their 14-hole mini-golf course just opened.

It doesn't have the volcanoes, tunnels, windmills or clown's mouth to dodge. It's a more traditional putting course.

But it's got plenty of contours to negotiate and think about as you make your way around the course.

Each hole has a cup holder for your beverage and hosts do come out during the round to take refreshment orders.

And it's pretty affordable if you want an alternative to playing an hour or two in one of their hitting bays.

It's $8.50 for adults and $6.50 for kids who are 17 and younger.

