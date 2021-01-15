'No warnings:' FAA cracks down on unruly passengers, enforces stricter penalties

The Federal Aviation Administration has signed a zero-tolerance order to take strong action against those who disrupt a flight.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You've likely seen viral videos showing passengers arguing with flight attendants for refusing to wear a mask. Despite airline policy and CDC recommendations, some refuse to comply.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says passengers who disrupt the safety of a flight will no longer get a warning. After the first strike, they’ll be removed from the plane.

Here’s the Buzz: Due to an increase of incidents aboard planes in the recent weeks related to the U.S. Capitol riot, FAA administrator Steve Dickson, has signed a zero-tolerance order to take strong action against those who disrupt a flight.

Unruly passengers could face up to a $35,000 fine and imprisonment for threatening or assaulting a crew member.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson signed an order directing the agency to take strong action against any passenger who disrupts or threatens the safety of a flight, with penalties ranging from fines to jail time. No warnings! https://t.co/R6ZunIDuy8 #FlySmart #FlightAttendants pic.twitter.com/pxuJ6enQ2n — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 13, 2021

Is my favorite restaurant safe?

Yelp is making it easier for you to find the safest restaurants. The site’s new feature lets users give feedback about their dining experience and whether the business is implementing COVID-19 safety measures.

Here’s the Buzz: Under the Health and Safety Measures tab, you can search your favorite restaurant. There you can find whether social distancing is enforced, peak hours and if the staff wears masks.

Below is a list of the health and safety practices that restaurants and bars can include on Yelp: