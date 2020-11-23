No longer traveling for Thanksgiving? What to know before canceling your flight

The Buzz: If you’re on the fence about your trip, airlines are making it easier for you to make last-minute changes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For most people, this year's Thanksgiving celebration is sure to be unlike any other due to the pandemic. But despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations, many are still planning to travel and spend the holiday with family and friends.



If you’re on the fence about canceling your trip, airlines are making it easier for you to make last-minute changes.

Here’s the Buzz: United, Delta, American and Alaska Airlines are waiving change fees and, in some cases, allowing you to use the value of your canceled ticket for a future trip.

Delta Airlines recently announced it will block the middle seats through March. Southwest will keep its center seats blocked through December, while JetBlue will block the middle seats on its flights through Thanksgiving.

Despite the CDC's warning for people to stay home, over the weekend, more than 2 million people were screened at airports nationwide, the highest two-day total since mid-March, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

If you do travel, the CDC urges you to wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands.

Foods Allowed on Plane

TSA does allow food on board, but there are stipulations. Most solid foods and liquids that are under 3.4 oz. can be packed in carry-on luggage, but spreads and liquids that are bigger than 3.4 oz. belong in checked baggage.



Be sure to double and triple check your luggage, because TSA will make you throw out grandma's gravy if you try to take it on the plane.

Is your turkey getting based or wasted? Can you bring your turkey through a checkpoint? What about that homemade pumpkin pie? Things you should know when coming through a @TSA security checkpoint with Thanksgiving food items: https://t.co/hNcI2ga31n pic.twitter.com/aEZTHVtqab — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) November 17, 2020