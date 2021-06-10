Next school year Q&A: Duval superintendent answers questions Monday

Questions about COVID-19 precautions make up the majority of families' questions, but because of a vote last week there are now new questions about curriculum.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More of your questions about the upcoming school year in Jacksonville will be answered Monday morning.

Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene will be answering questions in a new conference at 9 A.M. Parents still have plenty of questions about how "normal" the next school year will be.

"I wanna see what the safety plan that the school district has moving forward," said parent Timothy Sloan.

"What happens if there is another outbreak of covid?" asked Deborah Schaefer, another parent. "How is that going to be addressed?"

Families have many questions, but compared to last year they're also taking a deep breath.

"I'm very excited," said Sloan. "My daughter's graduating high school this year."

Masks will be optional next school year and there will not be any more temperature checks. Desk shields will be available at elementary schools. The virtual school option, Duval HomeRoom, will no longer be offered.

This past school year Duval County Public Schools reported about 2500 COVID-19 cases, mostly in elementary schools.

"What are the learnings they've had this year and how are they going to apply that to minimize the complete shutdowns and things like that?" Schaefer asked.

Questions about COVID-19 precautions unsurprisingly make up the majority of families' questions; however, because of a vote by the Florida State Board of Education last week, there are also new questions about curriculum.

The board voted to ban a teaching concept about race relations called Critical Race Theory, but didn't explicitly say how avoiding the concept will work. Critical Race Theory looks at how systematic racism impacts our society.

Schaefer wants to know how the district will proceed in teaching about race relations.

"In my job and in the workplace we're having Zooms and webinars to learn more about these things and be become more aware," she said.

The president of the local League of Women Voters says votes involving curriculum, like the school board's, show why civic engagement is important.

"We would really ask people to do their own research," said Lanelle Phillmon, president of the League of Women Voters Jacksonville First Coast. "Talk to teachers, talk to the PTA members, talk to different folks and just be educated about what is actually going on. Get engaged because these children become our community members and we need to make sure that they're academically prepared for the world."

