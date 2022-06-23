New coworking space in Urban Core Jacksonville aims to empower women entrepreneurs

The 'cowErk' space is downtown's newest coworking space. This site in Jacksonville's Urban Core is specifically for female entrepreneurs.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There's a new coworking space in Downtown Jacksonville aiming to have an impact on the Urban Core and the city's business community.

'Women at Werk', a women's empowerment organization with a focus on mentorship and networking, has set its sights on a shared work environment and entrepreneurial support.

"If you are new to Jacksonville and you're trying to figure out how to get connected and how to network, you're looking to get into entrepreneurship and you're not sure where to start I want this location to be a welcome center just as much as a growth space," Women at Werk Founder, Stephanie Jones said.

The space is on 45 West Bay Street in the "Historic Drew Building."

“Downtown was important to me because it's the Urban Core and our primary audience is African American,” Jones said. “I wanted to centralize our location to make it as convenient to anyone who lives within a 20 mile radius of downtown.”

Within the coworking space, there’s a conference room available for private meetings, private offices and a photography studio.