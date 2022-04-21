Big renovations: New sheet of ice set to open at Igloo in coming weeks

Big renovations to the ice rink, the Icemen Igloo, are going on and one of the goals there is to get ice skates on your feet.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Do the Jacksonville Icemen playoffs make you want to strap on some ice skates?

In a few weeks, a new sheet of ice is set to open.

"We're standing on what used to be basketball court," said Scott Einhorn, chief revenue officer with Zawyer Sports.

The old basketball court is becoming a new sheet of ice. Once it opens the other sheet will become a practice space for the Icemen. The renovations also include a new restaurant and bar, e-sports arena, party rooms, and Jacksonville Sports Hall of Fame.

"This will be cranking from pretty much 6 a.m. to midnight every day," Einhorn said. "So our goal is if you can skate that's great, if you can't we have something for you as well."

Einhorn says there will be more hockey lessons for youth and adults.

"Our goal is to really grow," he said. "Grow the sport and just get people on the ice skating."

You know who's excited? White Board Man, the Icemen super fan.

"We want to grow hockey here in Jacksonville," he said. "I'm 51, I want to be able to hobble down on my seat when I'm 71. "It's just going to be an awesome thing and I can't wait for it to open."

Stay with First Coast News for updates when it does.