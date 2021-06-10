New resource available for people with dyslexia on the First Coast

The Morris Center, an organization which has been around for more than 3 decades, has opened a location in Ponte Vedra to treat learning disorders and difficulties.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — October is Dyslexia Awareness Month and more resources are now available to families on the first coast. The Morris Center is opening their new location in Ponte Vedra.

We are busting myths of dyslexia and getting an inside perspective on what it’s like to have it.

The idea that dyslexic people see words jumbled up is a myth.

Neuro-psychologist Dr. Tim Conway explains it is a genetic difference in the brain wiring which affects how someone processes words. Conway explains signs of dyslexia in kids.

“Key thing is that you are not doing well learning letters and sounds, you’re not doing well learning how to sound out words, you are misreading words all the time," Conway said.

2. Another myth about dyslexia is it only affects your reading. That is a myth. Conway says it also affects sensory processing and motor skills as well.

That's why there is a sensory gym at The Morris Center.

I caught up with 7-year-old Kage working on his speech during one of his lessons. His mind works differently than 80% of kids, but Conway is helping re-train his processing skills.

Something he had to do once himself at age 4.

If there is an open jungle gym for #GMJ, I’m there. It may look like all fun & games, but @TheMorrisCenter is changing lives! #DyslexiaAwarenessMonth pic.twitter.com/c7UWzZy4Cg — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) October 6, 2021

“I remember about as much as what you saw Kage working with," Conway says about his own prevention treatment. "I remember the pictures, but my pictures weren’t as nice as the ones he has. My pictures were stick drawings.”

His aunt and uncle were pioneers in dyslexia treatment and prevention, which he has carried on in his work at The Morris Center for 32 years.

3. Many people believe dyslexia is a lifelong learning disorder, but Conway says that is a myth. He says he is proof and so is their research.

At The Morris Center, he works to change the way you process language. He says treatment time varies based on age and disorder, but he says the goal is for people not to return for more treatment.

“When you give somebody literacy, that is a life changing impact not just for them," Conway says. "That affects their immediate family, affects the community, affects the school, and it will have a generational impact for that child and that family."