New project is bringing art to Jacksonville parks through poetry

Park Poets of America is accepting poems from local writers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville nonprofits Word Revolt and Hope at Hand have come together to share their love of poetry with the First Coast.

Park Poets of America has the goal of bringing art in the form of poetry to all of Jacksonville's parks.

“It’s going to really be a way to add a layer to the parks that hasn't been seen before. You walk into the park, you see the map, you see the rules, but now you’re going to see something a little bit more human," Word Revolt founder Todd Rykaczewski said.

Right now, Park Poets of America is accepting poetry submitted by folks all across the country. The theme is nature, with different categories like marsh, ocean and inland. Poems submitted will be voted on by a board and mounted in the park is fits best.

The plaques will be mounted all around the parks, and if you're not looking, you may just miss them.

“It’s just like going in nature. You’re not going to see the tortoise or you’re not going to see the bird if you don’t look it. The same thing with the poems," Rykaczewski said.