'Every dime matters': New parents hope legislation to permanently eliminate diaper sales tax goes through

First Coast News is hearing from new moms and dads as the Florida Senate looks into a bill that would permanently eliminate a sales tax on diapers.

Parents spend about $80 a month on diapers, according to the National Diaper Bank Network. The bill would get rid of the sales tax and a local mother says saving that bit matters.

"I probably spend at least $50 a month," said Lois Weyandt when asked how much she spends on diapers.

Could Florida become the 22nd state to eliminate its sales tax on diapers? Weyandt, who is the mother of a two-year-old named Avalee, hopes so.

"It's a lot when you struggle to make ends meet," Weyandt said. "It is a lot."

Legislation filed by Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book would permanently eliminate the sales tax on diapers and incontinence products. A sales tax break was passed last year, but it expires after June.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, more than half of births in Florida are covered by Medicaid, which is 15 percent higher than the national average. Nearly a quarter of recipients of WIC are infants. WIC is the federally funded nutrition program for Women, Infants, and Children.

"It's definitely been sticker shock," said Crystal Parks.

Parks runs the Diaper Bank for Northeast Florida and just had another baby last summer. She says the diaper bank has more than doubled the number of diapers they're giving out.

"The sales tax exemption on diapers is particularly beneficial to low-wage families and those struggling and/or living in poverty," Parks said. "So this new push to permanently eliminate sales tax will raise awareness about diaper need, which is a public health issue in every community throughout Florida."

One in three families have trouble providing clean diapers, according to the National Diaper Bank Network. They report infants use up to 12 diapers a day.

"Every little bit matters," said Weyandt. "Every dime matters when you struggle to make ends meet anyway. Especially with the higher cost of groceries and gas and everything else. Every little bit adds up."