New and improved TIAA Bank Field coming July 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jaguars have the first pick in the NFL Draft, which is a big deal.

Last year, that’s how the team snagged Trevor Lawrence. Tried and true fans are hanging on to hope for a winning season.

After Thursday night, fans are wanting to see a new and improved team. One thing they will definitely see next year is a new and improved stadium.

The construction is underway outside the west main gate starting on owner Shad Khan’s vision. The construction will transform into practice facilities in more than about a year's time.

It’s a place where work and play come together.

“It’s pretty cool to work here," said Lakeshia Primeau, who works construction on the site. "Especially to see everything up close and personal. I haven’t really been here that many times.”

Primeau is part of the crew building up the Jaguars' vision.

That vision includes three practice fields - 2 outdoors, 1 indoor - office space for staff, pro shop, and greenery.

Before the renderings can become reality, the Jaguars needed people like Primeau and CJ Everson. They needed manpower.

“It’s wonderful, wonderful. The hands on out in the field work," Everson describes.

Everson and Primeau are new to construction.

With nearly every industry facing a worker shortage, the team had an idea.

If you need an army, build it yourself.

"To go from concept of our football team thinking we are going to go from training to changing people’s lives in 20 days," said T-neisha Tate. "We are doing this in a shorter time than our players go through training camp.”

Tate is the Vice President of Social Responsibility and Impact. She says the Jags teamed up with Construction Ready to train people in construction. They earn up to 8 national certificates and leave with a job offer.

Some leave with a career.

“I'll probably be in this for the next 8 to 10 years," Everson said.

Completion date for the project is set for July 2023. Then the next part of the vision moves across the street to the shipyards.