New fence around public playground causes clash in Murray Hill

A Duval County Public Schools spokesperson says the city allowed the school district to install the fence, as neighbors say they've lost access to a community asset.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Why do people in Murray Hill say a neighborhood park has been locked with no one inside?

A fence was installed around the playground and basketball court at Murray Hill Park and some neighbors say they've lost access to a community asset. Some parents of children who attend Ruth Upson Elementary School across the street and use the playground for recess, say the fence is for their children's protection.

"I don't understand why a public park supported by taxpayer dollars is locked," said Debra Harris.

"This is a public playground," said Jose Lazcano. "The money was put in for the general public for everyone to be able to use it. Everyone, even homeschool kids, even kids that are not in elementary school."

Lazcano has helped maintain Murray Hill Park for almost a decade and pushed for the renovations happening now. Since the fence around the playground was put up this year, he says he’s found it locked at least five separate times.

"On Memorial Day weekend on the Sunday morning when it was beautiful out," Lazcano said. "It really is disheartening. Over the years I've really put my blood, sweat and tears into this park. I've done cleanups, I've gotten attention, I brought people out to come and check out this park and getting it renovated and getting it fixed and maintenance on it and it's just not happening. And finally when it does happen, finally, years, years later, when you actually see progress, DCPS decides, 'Oh, this is now our park.'"

A Duval County Public Schools spokesperson tells First Coast News the city allowed the school district to install the fence, paid for by the district's maintenance department's capital funds and not sales tax money.



One Ruth Upson Elementary School parent says she thinks kids are safer with the fence, especially after an October 2022 incident in which police shot a man who tried to enter the school holding an axe.

"It's a great safety measure, especially because the school uses the park," said Keisha, who only wanted to be identified by her first name. "During the day, you can have anyone from anywhere that can just walk freely amongst the park and because the kids roam freely around the park, the gate just helps protect them from anyone that could be a potential threat."

Ruth Upson Elementary School PTA President Rebecca Lewtan tells First Coast News: "I understand people’s frustration that the playground isn’t accessible all day but the safety of all of our students at Ruth Upson is one of our highest priorities and they deserve a safe place to play, rather than lose their recess and PE privileges due to the misconduct of others in the area."

The city's parks department and public affairs office did not respond to First Coast News' questions about why the gate may be locked during daytime hours since it's a pubic park. The parks department declined our interview request.

The school district says the gates are locked from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on school days and in the summer, gates are unlocked at 2:30 p.m. The gate was unlocked at 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday when Good Morning Jacksonville was there for a live report and it was unlocked by 9:00 a.m. the Monday and Tuesday before.

First Coast News asked incoming Jacksonville City Councilmember Jimmy Peluso if he could confirm if there were plans to take down the fence, as some residents have said they believe that will happen.

"There is an ongoing discussion between the Parks Department and DCPS about the fence," Peluso said.