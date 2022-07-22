New exhibition coming to Jacksonville's Yellow House Art Gallery

Opening day is Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Riverside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Saturday, Yellow House Art Gallery welcomes the public to check out the latest exhibition "Be Well".

“There's just lots of different stories that weave into this single idea of "what does it mean to be well? On individual bases and for us collectively," Yellow House Founder, Hope McMath said.

Art will be displayed by seven different artists, with seven different backgrounds and experiences.

“Each artist is bringing their own story and their own experience to this exhibition some of them its highly personal," McMath said.

McMath says they use things like disabilities, disease diagnoses, or even racial based trama to share what "being well" means to them.

"We have one artist Sandra Murphy-Pak who has been an artist her entire life but was diagnosed with ALS years ago," McMath said. "She uses her feet as her tool to make her paintings showing that even those with this illness has created disability art is still so critically important for her that she has transcended that disability through her art making.”

If you can't make it out Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. you have until November to check out the exhibition.

Yellow House is open every Wednesday from 12 p.m to 7 p.m. and every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.