Nemours Children’s Health hosts Kids Zone at THE PLAYERS in Jacksonville

Get a break from the rain and bring your kids inside the Kids Zone.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — It’s officially the first day of THE PLAYERS tournament. As you head out for the big weekend, there's a spot made for kids, and it'll let you get out of the rain.

Children age 2 to 15 get in free to The Players with a ticketed adult, so bring the kids along. When they need a break, the Kid Zone is by hole 8.

“It’s a bit of a respite," says Dr. Larry Moss. "A way to get out of the hot sun. We are hoping to see some hot sun. Maybe out of the rain if it is raining this year.”

The Kid Zone is where kids of all ages can pop in and color, play, and putt. Nemours Children’s Health System runs this spot. There are also charging stations inside.

Here you can also write get well soon letters to kids in the hospital. President and CEO Dr. Larry Moss says this is one of the ways they bring the information to the people.

“We see ourselves in the business of creating health, which is more than just delivering medical care," Moss explains. "Delivering medical care is a part of creating health, but so much of health occurs outside the hospital, and Nemours wants to meet kids where they are and create a healthy generation of kids.”

The Kids Zone is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nemours will have sports medicine doctors in the tent on Saturday as well, so if you have any questions regarding your child’s health, they’ll be here to chat!