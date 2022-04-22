Necessary nuisance: Scientists monitor mosquitos for diseases, population growth

The state of Florida has a mosquito control program. First Coast News went inside the lab in Jacksonville to get a closer look at the mosquitos they're studying.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — They are one of the deadliest creatures, according to health departments around the US.

Mosquitos only live a few weeks, but they can lay thousands of eggs in that time. Their impact goes beyond the bite, or more accurately, their suck.

They are Dr. Benjamin Allen's subjects. They outnumber us.

"We are in Carl Sagan's billions and billions territory," said Dr. Allen.

He's the City of Jacksonville's Mosquito Control Entomologist Supervisor and he brought First Coast News inside his lab.

Allen lays out 10 to 12 traps around the county and checks them weekly. If he finds disease, then he checks them more frequently.

These tiny insects cause large problems, but killing them off is not an option.

"We can't. First of all we physically can't. Like there is no way unless we want to kill everything else," Allen said. "The other thing about mosquitos while they are a nuisance and transmit disease, they're also pollinators throughout our entire ecosystem."

"If you happen to look at one through the microscope, they are very pretty," said Chief of Mosquito Control Randy Wishard. "The colors are unbelievable on some species."

Wishard knows their good and bad side.

"In Florida with tourism, nuisance is a big issue. Mosquito born diseases is a huge issue," Wishard said.

While you're annoyed with a single bite, they're looking at the public health in its entirety.