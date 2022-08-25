Naval Station Mayport sponsoring job fair to help servicemembers transition into civilian life

A tri-base job fair will host 90 companies looking to hire.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The military is the largest employer on the first coast. It’s likely many of you are active duty, veterans, or a family member who understands that transitioning into civilian life is difficult.

Naval Station Mayport is trying to get ahead of that.

One day service members leave the base and their military career behind, and they’ll end up as civilians in the workforce. Leaders at Naval Station Mayport want to make sure they’re successful off base.

It starts at Fleet and Family. Retired Navy Command Master Chief Ray Charest showed up here about 6 years ago.

“All transitioning service members have somewhat of a fear of what is the next step in the civilian sector?" Charest said. "Because we are in a structured environment while we are in the military so how so we really fit in to the civilian world? That’s one of the things we teach during our transition classes.”

The 3 day mandatory class he teaches is the same class that taught him how to get a job after 30 years in the Navy.

“I never interviewed for 30 years," Charest explained. "You just get your next set of orders. Fleet and Family did set me up with that perfect resume so I could go out and find the job.”

JOB FAIR: Are you retiring from the military? Are you a veteran? Are you a family member of an active service member? 90 companies in #Jacksnonville and the surrounding area are looking to hire you.



Sept. 7 @ @UofNorthFlorida campus! See details below. pic.twitter.com/s9SXQno1Rj — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) August 25, 2022

Ciara Bundrige is one of the faces that will greet you. She’s an employee specialist with background knowledge. She is a self-proclaimed Navy "brat" having lived on bases in Athens, Ga, Gulfport, MS, Pensacola and Jacksonville!

She says her father, a Navy vet, was not offered the same help in the late 90s. Now, she’s here to help in office and at a job fair where employers are specifically looking to hire military members, veterans, and military spouses.

“So the fact that I am able to be a part of this and I’m able to help host this kind of event is very great and rewarding to me," Bundrige said.

The job fair is September 7th at the Adam W. Herbert University Center on UNF’s campus from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There are 90 employers looking to hire retiring servicemembers, veterans, and spouses and family of military members.

Bundrige says dress in business attire, bring several paper copies of your resume, and prepare for on site interviews.