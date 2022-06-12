Naval Station Mayport prepares for the big Christmas light battle

Eight ships on base are decorating for the Christmas light competition.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tis the season! Naval Station Mayport is decking the halls.

It’s like movie day in class: a short break from the demands of serving our country.

“We had to choreograph how it would not interfere with our gear and the mooring lines," explained First Lieutenant Andrew Raburn on USS Cooperstown.

These sailors take Christmas seriously.

“We’re honestly trying to use as much real estate as we can that is safe and still looks very Christmas spirit wise," Raburn said.

All aboard the USS Cooperstown! Join me on Good Morning Jacksonville #GMJ tomorrow morning with a behind the scenes look as sailors prepare for @NS_Mayport’s Christmas lights contest! pic.twitter.com/VvAEseCMW5 — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) December 5, 2022

Peering out from the deck of the newest warship at Naval Station Mayport is old St. Nick. Up top, a Christmas tree is frosted with snow.

“My Commanding Officer is very excited about it," said Command Senior Chief Keona Johnson. "It’s the number one thing on his list of things to do right now is to get this W.”

The ships bob peacefully in the water as the sailors string lights. This won’t be their most important mission, but it’s their first in Jacksonville.

“I hope the sailors have some pride in the things that they’ve done," Johnson said. "First Lieutenant and his crew to just be proud regardless if we get the win or not. We want to get the win.”

Eight ships will be decorated in the Christmas spirit.