Nassau County teacher, superintendent say 'A' grade at risk if property tax increase on ballot fails

A one mill property tax increase is on the ballot. The money would go toward teacher salaries to attract and retain teachers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nassau County voters must decide if they will pay more in property taxes to give money to Nassau County schools.

"We've been an 'A' district for a long, long, long time," said Chris Pagel, teacher and president of the Nassau Teachers Association. "Unfortunately, I see the wheels coming off. There have been so many teachers, just this year, just since the beginning of the year, as I was saying, new teachers, very seasoned teachers that have just said, 'I can't do this anymore.'"

Pagel and the superintendent of schools believe if something doesn't change, Nassau County schools will lose their A grade. Most of the nearly $14 million raised each year from the one mill property tax increase would go to teacher and support staff pay, according to the school district. Money would also go toward improving athletic and arts facilities and security upgrades.

What's the cost to you? One mill is equal to $1 in taxes per $1,000 of taxable property value minus the $25,000 homestead exemption, according to the district. Owners of a $300,000 home would pay an extra $275 a year.

Superintendent of Schools Kathy Burns says salaries could go up more than $5,000 per employee if the tax increase passes.

"There are people who say, 'Why should I pay the school taxes? I have no children in school,'" said Burns. "However, that's true for many people. However, they visited the hospitals, the doctor's office, the restaurant, the pharmacy, all the places they go, they count on the students that we educate here to take really good care of them."

The school district states a citizen's oversight committee will monitor the district's use of the money.

"Teachers that are out there listening to this," Pagel said. "Hang in there, guys."