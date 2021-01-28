Nassau County receiving more vaccines than previous weeks, says EM

Nassau County Emergency Management Director Greg Foster says one week they didn't get any vaccines, but this week they received 975.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County is guaranteed to get 674 vaccines a week from the state, a low number compared to other counties. However, last week they received 975.

This is good news for Nassau County Emergency Management Director Greg Foster. He expects the additional vaccine supplies to continue.

Nassau may be one of the smaller counties on the first coast with 90,000 people however, Foster says more than 20,000 people in the county are 65 or older and eligible for the vaccine.

“I’m not anticipating it to take 90 weeks to get vaccinated in Nassau County," Foster said. "I believe those programs will ramp up in the future, hopefully near future, to where we can sustain a lot more vaccines in a week than what we are currently doing. We just don’t know when that will be.”

Foster says about 7,600 people have been vaccinated in the county. About 500 of those are second doses.

How do you get vaccinated in Nassau County?

Foster says the Board of Commissioners decided a random draw is best. Sign up on the waitlist and depending on how many doses they get that week, that’s how many people will get an email saying it’s their time!

People are chosen at random. Why?

“To try to make it as fair as possible," Foster explained. "Obviously we have a population of 65 and over that might not have access to high-speed internet, might not have access to computers at all.”

If you do not respond to your email to schedule a vaccine appointment, Foster says they will attempt to contact you via the phone number you provided.

The waitlist is through Event Brite and has about 10,000 people on it currently.

Foster also mentioned vaccines for long term care facilities and hospitals come from a different supply pipeline of vaccines.

