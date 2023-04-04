'What we ran into was muck': The 4 hour trek to move the USS Orleck

Our news crew rode along down the St. Johns River as the USS Orleck moved to its new home on Bay Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nearly four hours later, the USS Orleck docked. It’s not in the exact position crews wanted, though.

The journey 1,000 yards down the St. Johns River was complex, but it the ship has a way of bringing veterans together.

“Both my sons are in (the Navy) as well and my son just got off the Normandy in Virginia and he called me and I said I’m getting on my way!," said Jim Fossa, Navy veteran of 28 years. "He said what're you talking about? He’s getting off a ship and we’re getting underway.”

After 28 years in the Navy, Fossa found his way back on a warship.

Tim Ager, Air Force vet, was back on the USS Orleck for a second time. He also rode the Orleck is when she first came to Jacksonville.

“This particular ship is going to be a huge icon for the city," Ager said.

There was a sense of pride taking this ship from point A to point B. It’s new home base is at the shipyards by the Jacksonville Fire Museum.

It took a few hours to get there. More than what was planned.

Start time was 9:45 a.m. Nearly an hour later, the Orleck was still where it started in front of the Hyatt Riverfront.

But once she got going, she was going! The USS Orleck doesn’t have a working engine. She relies on 3 tugboats and a dockmaster to get her home.

It didn't take long before crews could see pier 1, but they were reliant on the tugboats maneuver the stern towards the dock and then park it.

The President of Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship Association Daniel Bean says this is where they got hung up for about two hours.

He says they weren't stuck, though.

A volunteer tells me the ship keeps dragging on the bottom of the St. Johns River preventing us from bringing the stern close enough to the dock. But a line has been thrown! PROGRESS 🙏🏼 https://t.co/IEM4fuaQpM pic.twitter.com/5FmYkwgc0A — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) April 3, 2023

"The tugs we knew drafted more than we did so we knew as long as the tugs were not stuck then we were going to be fine. What we ran into was muck," Bean said.

4 hours later, The USS Orleck finally docked 8 feet from the mark.

Bean says the tugs were pushing the ship in, pushing the muck, bringing the ship back out, and repeat until the ship could get closer to the dock.

Crews will meet Tuesday to talk about what is next, but Bean is confident the ship is safe as is and that the current will slowly push it to its mark.

“You know, it’s never a perfect science when you’re dealing with this something of this size," he said. "The dock master Captain Bobby Johnson did a wonderful job. The tugs did a wonderful job. We knew there was a lot of muck. We’ve been in here quite a few times to see it. We can’t even dredge because you can’t shovel it. You can’t pick it up.”

The ship is still expected to reopen to the public in a few weeks. They have to get the platform situated so visitors can get onboard.